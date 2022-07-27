Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1580: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma

GSK Pharma (GLXO) delivered lower-than-expected result in 1QFY23 owing to muted sales in pain/hormone therapies and delay in recovery of vaccine therapy sales. We cut our EPS estimates for FY23/FY24 by 4%/5%, respectively, factoring in slower off-take of vaccine segment and elevated operational costs. We expect 9% earnings CAGR over FY22-24.

Outlook

We value GLXO at 37x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,580. We maintain our Neutral rating given limited upside from current levels.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

GSK Pharma - 260722 - moti