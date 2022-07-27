English
    Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1580: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on GSK Pharma with a target price of Rs 1580 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    July 27, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma


    GSK Pharma (GLXO) delivered lower-than-expected result in 1QFY23 owing to muted sales in pain/hormone therapies and delay in recovery of vaccine therapy sales. We cut our EPS estimates for FY23/FY24 by 4%/5%, respectively, factoring in slower off-take of vaccine segment and elevated operational costs. We expect 9% earnings CAGR over FY22-24.


    Outlook


    We value GLXO at 37x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,580. We maintain our Neutral rating given limited upside from current levels.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #GSK Pharma #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:07 pm
