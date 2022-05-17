English
    Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on GSK Pharma with a target price of Rs 1570 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma


    GLXO delivered a lower-than-expected performance in 4QFY22. Subdued YoY growth in sales and higher raw material cost affected profitability. We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 4% each, factoring in a gradual recovery in Vaccines and elevated operating costs. We expect 11% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, adjusting for the tax provisions for promotional expenses of earlier years.



    Outlook


    We value GLXO at 37x 12-months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,570. Considering the limited upside from current levels, we maintain our Neutral stance on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 07:59 pm
