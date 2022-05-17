Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1570: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma

GLXO delivered a lower-than-expected performance in 4QFY22. Subdued YoY growth in sales and higher raw material cost affected profitability. We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 4% each, factoring in a gradual recovery in Vaccines and elevated operating costs. We expect 11% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, adjusting for the tax provisions for promotional expenses of earlier years.

Outlook

We value GLXO at 37x 12-months forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR1,570. Considering the limited upside from current levels, we maintain our Neutral stance on the stock.

