Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1310: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma

Glaxo Pharma (GLXO) delivered lower-than-expected 1QFY24 results, largely impacted by NLEM-led adverse pricing on certain products in the portfolio. Having said this, GLXO’s marketing efforts led to robust YoY volume growth of 8% for the quarter. We reduce our earnings estimate by 4%/2% for FY24/FY25, factoring a) increased investment for the Shangrix launch and b) gradual pick-up in the vaccines business. We continue to value GLXO at 31x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,310.

Outlook

Although superior execution on new launches and existing brands is expected to mitigate the impact of adverse pricing to some extent, it appears that the current valuation already incorporates the potential earnings upside. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.

