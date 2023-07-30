English
    Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1310: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on GSK Pharma with a target price of Rs 1310 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    July 30, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma

    Glaxo Pharma (GLXO) delivered lower-than-expected 1QFY24 results, largely impacted by NLEM-led adverse pricing on certain products in the portfolio. Having said this, GLXO’s marketing efforts led to robust YoY volume growth of 8% for the quarter. We reduce our earnings estimate by 4%/2% for FY24/FY25, factoring a) increased investment for the Shangrix launch and b) gradual pick-up in the vaccines business. We continue to value GLXO at 31x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1,310.

    Outlook

    Although superior execution on new launches and existing brands is expected to mitigate the impact of adverse pricing to some extent, it appears that the current valuation already incorporates the potential earnings upside. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #GSK Pharma #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 30, 2023 11:08 am

