Neutral GSK Pharma; target of Rs 1220: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on GSK Pharma

Glaxo Pharma (GLXO) delivered a miss on 4QFY23 earnings, largely due to the adverse impact of the recent National list of essential medicine (NLEM) pricing on existing products as well as newly included ones. Having said this, GLXO continues to improve the performance of both the general medicines category and the specialty category. We cut our earnings estimate by 6%/5% for FY24/FY25 to factor in a) reduction in prices of Ceftum/T-Bact, due to their addition into the NLEM list, b) inflation-linked price hike on NLEM portfolio, and c) higher marketing spend on new launches. We value GLXO at 31x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR1220. The considerable increase in the share of products under NLEM (900bp YoY as a percentage of sales) and a gradual increase in volume off-take is expected to keep revenue growth as well as profitability under check over the next 12-15 months. Further, the valuation does not adequately factor in the impact on earnings. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.



Outlook

