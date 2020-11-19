PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Grasim; target of Rs 805: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Grasim with a target price of Rs 805 in its research report dated November 16, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Grasim


GRASIM’s 2QFY21 result exhibits a strong recovery from the COVID pandemic. Both the Viscose and Chemicals businesses have seen near normalization of volumes and bottoming out of prices/margins. While EBITDA declined 40% YoY to INR4b in 2Q, it is now expected to grow YoY in 3QFY21. Sale of low RoCE Fertilizer business for ~USD350m has been carried out at a good valuation (12x FY20 EV/EBITDA) and would help GRASIM substantially deleverage. We raise our EBITDA estimate by ~4% to factor in better volumes and SoTP-based TP by ~10% to INR805 due to higher market price of subsidiaries. While the holding company discount at 53% is above the 10-year average of 47%, we maintain our Neutral rating as we do not expect the same to shrink significantly.


Outlook


Given GRASIM’s conglomerate business structure, we value it on a SoTP basis. Our TP values: a) the standalone business (Fiber, Chemicals, etc.) at 6x FY22E EV/EBITDA, b) UTCEM at a 60% holding company discount to our target price, and c) other listed investments (ABCAP, IDEA, HNDL, and ABFRL) at a 60% holding company discount to the market price. We thus arrive at a fair value of INR805. Maintain Neutral.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 03:01 pm

