Neutral Grasim; target of Rs 805: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Grasim

GRASIM’s 2QFY21 result exhibits a strong recovery from the COVID pandemic. Both the Viscose and Chemicals businesses have seen near normalization of volumes and bottoming out of prices/margins. While EBITDA declined 40% YoY to INR4b in 2Q, it is now expected to grow YoY in 3QFY21. Sale of low RoCE Fertilizer business for ~USD350m has been carried out at a good valuation (12x FY20 EV/EBITDA) and would help GRASIM substantially deleverage. We raise our EBITDA estimate by ~4% to factor in better volumes and SoTP-based TP by ~10% to INR805 due to higher market price of subsidiaries. While the holding company discount at 53% is above the 10-year average of 47%, we maintain our Neutral rating as we do not expect the same to shrink significantly.

Outlook

Given GRASIM’s conglomerate business structure, we value it on a SoTP basis. Our TP values: a) the standalone business (Fiber, Chemicals, etc.) at 6x FY22E EV/EBITDA, b) UTCEM at a 60% holding company discount to our target price, and c) other listed investments (ABCAP, IDEA, HNDL, and ABFRL) at a 60% holding company discount to the market price. We thus arrive at a fair value of INR805. Maintain Neutral.

