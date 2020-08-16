172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-grasim-target-of-rs-670-motilal-oswal-5707841.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Grasim; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Grasim with a target price of Rs 670 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Grasim


Grasim reported a very weak 1QFY21 result due to the double whammy of a weak business cycle and the impact of COVID-19. While volumes have largely recovered this quarter, the margin is expected to remain weak. We cut our FY21/FY22 standalone EPS estimate by 35%/6%, factoring the loss reported in the quarter. Although the Holdco discount at 57% is at the higher end of the last 10-year range of 28–63%, we maintain our Neutral rating given a weak margin outlook.



Outlook


Thus, we arrive at a fair value of INR670. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:21 am

tags #Grasim #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

