Neutral Grasim; target of Rs 670: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Grasim

Grasim reported a very weak 1QFY21 result due to the double whammy of a weak business cycle and the impact of COVID-19. While volumes have largely recovered this quarter, the margin is expected to remain weak. We cut our FY21/FY22 standalone EPS estimate by 35%/6%, factoring the loss reported in the quarter. Although the Holdco discount at 57% is at the higher end of the last 10-year range of 28–63%, we maintain our Neutral rating given a weak margin outlook.

Outlook

Thus, we arrive at a fair value of INR670. Maintain Neutral.

