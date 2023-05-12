Neutral Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet
GOAGRO reported a weak operating performance (EBITDA down 56% YoY), driven by muted profitability across segments. Animal Feed (AF)/ Palm Oil/ Crop protection (CP) EBIT declined 26%/45%/84% YoY on account of high channel inventories, adverse climatic conditions, volatile commodity price movement, and pricing pressure. Dairy / Poultry business also recorded operating loss of INR83m/INR32m in 4QFY23. Factoring below-expected operating performance and weak outlook for its key segments, we cut our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25 by 23%/19%. We, therefore, downgrade our rating to Neutral.
Outlook
Factoring below-expected operating performance and weak outlook for its key segments, we cut our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25 by 23%/19%. We, therefore, downgrade our rating to Neutral with an SoTP-based TP of INR450.
