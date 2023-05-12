English
    Neutral Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Godrej Agrovet with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 10, 2023.

    May 12, 2023 / 10:46 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Godrej Agrovet

    GOAGRO reported a weak operating performance (EBITDA down 56% YoY), driven by muted profitability across segments. Animal Feed (AF)/ Palm Oil/ Crop protection (CP) EBIT declined 26%/45%/84% YoY on account of high channel inventories, adverse climatic conditions, volatile commodity price movement, and pricing pressure. Dairy / Poultry business also recorded operating loss of INR83m/INR32m in 4QFY23. Factoring below-expected operating performance and weak outlook for its key segments, we cut our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25 by 23%/19%. We, therefore, downgrade our rating to Neutral.

    Outlook

    Factoring below-expected operating performance and weak outlook for its key segments, we cut our earnings estimate for FY24/FY25 by 23%/19%. We, therefore, downgrade our rating to Neutral with an SoTP-based TP of INR450.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Godrej Agrovet- 11 -05 - 2023 - moti

    first published: May 12, 2023 10:35 pm