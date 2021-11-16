MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 560: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Glenmark Pharma with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated November 15, 2021.

Broker Research
November 16, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Glenmark Pharma


Glenmark Pharma (GNP) delivered an in-line 2QFY22 operational performance. Strong traction in ROW markets was offset by deceleration in the Domestic Formulation (DF) / US Generics segment. A change in the product mix and higher other operational costs (ex-R&D) led to flat earnings on YoY basis. We decrease our EPS estimate for FY22 and FY23 by 4% each, factoring in delays in niche launches in the US, coupled with higher price erosion in the base portfolio. We value GNP at 13x 12M forward earnings to arrive at Target Price of INR560. We maintain Neutral given the moderate 11% YoY growth in earnings over FY21–23 and that the valuation adequately factors in this potential upside in earnings.



Outlook


We value GNP at 13x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR560. We maintain Neutral on a limited upside from current levels.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Glenmark Pharma #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 16, 2021 03:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.