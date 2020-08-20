Neutral Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 495: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Glenmark Pharma

Despite reduced sales in India (DF)/the US/ROW/LATAM, Glenmark Pharma (GNP) delivered better-than-expected 1QFY21 performance led by product mix change and sharp reduction in other opex. We have raised our EPS estimate by 19%/14% for FY21/FY22E and raised our P/E multiple to 14x (from 12x earlier) to factor in (a) cost rationalization benefits, and (b) the gradually improving outlook for India and other emerging markets (EMs). Accordingly, we have arrived at a price target of INR495 on 12M forward earnings basis. While 17% earnings CAGR over FY20-22E should be better than the earnings decline over FY17-20, we are yet to see meaningful improvement in return ratios. Further, on limited upside from current levels, we have maintained Neutral on the stock.

Outlook

We value GNP at 14x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a price target of INR495/share. While earnings trajectory is improving, we are yet see any meaningful improvement in return ratios. Maintain Neutral.

