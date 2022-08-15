English
    Neutral Glenmark Pharma; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Glenmark Pharma with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 15, 2022 / 05:52 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Glenmark Pharma


    Glenmark Pharma (GNP) delivered better-than-expected 1QFY23 result fueled by better operating margin. While the domestic formulation (DF; ex-COVID basis) and ROW markets grew strongly, the US segment saw steep YoY decline. We tweak our EPS estimates by +6%/+3% for FY23/FY24, respectively, to factor in: a) robust performance in consumer care business, better outlook in ROW markets and improved operating leverage. We value GNP at 10x 12M forward earnings to arrive at our TP of INR420. We expect 12% earnings CAGR over FY22-24, led by 4% sales CAGR and 100bp margin expansion because of: a) better-than-industry growth in DF, b) portfolio expansion and c) capturing newer markets in the EU region.



    Outlook


    While the earnings outlook is gradually improving for FY22-24E v/s flat YoY earnings in FY22, we retain our Neutral rating on limited upside from current levels .

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 15, 2022 05:52 pm
