Neutral Fine Organics; target of Rs 6860: Motilal Oswal

Fine Organics (FINEORG) reported a better-than-estimated result, with EBITDA at INR2.1b (v/s our estimate of INR1.4b), EBITDAM at 25.8% (-150bp QoQ) and gross margin at 38.2% (-310bp QoQ). The management highlighted that disruptions existed in 2QFY23 as well. All the plants (barring Patalganga) are currently running at optimum capacity and the management expects full capacity utilization by end-Mar’23 for all including the Patalganga plant. FINEORG’s customers are also expanding their capacities and therefore the management foresees huge opportunities in the existing product portfolio. It plans to set up a new plant by Mar’24E. The company has set up a JV in Thailand with production likely to start by endFY23. FINEORG would have the advantage of easier access to its main raw material, with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand being the major (88% share) producers of palm oil globally. The phase-II of capacity expansion will take some months from the date of the start of production in phase-I.

Owing to the beat in our estimates in 2QFY23 and outperformance in 1H, we raise our revenue/EBITDA/EPS for FY23E/FY24E by 19%/36%/43% and 15%/ 30%/37%, respectively. We expect its gross margin to improve to 38% in the next couple of years, while EBITDAM is likely to be at the 21-23% range. FINEORG is trading at 41x FY24E EPS of INR152 and 30x FY24E EV/EBITDA of 29.6x. We value the company at 45x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR6,860. Maintain Neutral as its valuations remain expensive.

