Neutral Fine Organic; target of Rs 5577: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Fine Organic

FINEORG reported a better-than-estimated 1QFY23, with EBITDA margin at 27.3% (up 300bp QoQ) in 1QFY23 (its highest ever) and gross margin at 41.3% (down 110bp QoQ) after expanding in 4QFY22. Its plants are currently running at almost full capacity, and the management expects full capacity utilization by the end of Mar’23. As FINEORG’s customers are expanding their capacities, the management foresees huge opportunities in its existing product portfolio. It plans to set up a new plant for Food Additives only at Patalganga by Mar’24. It is also setting up a new JV in Thailand. Once set up, FINEORG will have the advantage of easier access to its main raw material, with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand being the major (88% share) producers of palm oil globally.

Outlook

However, ever-increasing freight rates, shortages of containers, and rising fuel prices can challenge its near-term operations. We value the stock at 50x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR5,577. We maintain our Neutral rating.

