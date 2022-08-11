English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Fine Organic; target of Rs 5577: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Fine Organic with a target price of Rs 5577 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 11, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Fine Organic


    FINEORG reported a better-than-estimated 1QFY23, with EBITDA margin at 27.3% (up 300bp QoQ) in 1QFY23 (its highest ever) and gross margin at 41.3% (down 110bp QoQ) after expanding in 4QFY22. Its plants are currently running at almost full capacity, and the management expects full capacity utilization by the end of Mar’23. As FINEORG’s customers are expanding their capacities, the management foresees huge opportunities in its existing product portfolio. It plans to set up a new plant for Food Additives only at Patalganga by Mar’24. It is also setting up a new JV in Thailand. Once set up, FINEORG will have the advantage of easier access to its main raw material, with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand being the major (88% share) producers of palm oil globally.


    Outlook


    However, ever-increasing freight rates, shortages of containers, and rising fuel prices can challenge its near-term operations. We value the stock at 50x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR5,577. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Fine Organic - 100822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Fine Organic #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.