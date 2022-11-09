 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1875: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Nov 09, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 1875 in its research report dated November 04, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Escorts Kubota

ESCORTS’ performance was severely impacted by inflationary pressures across all fronts in 2QFY23. While the outlook for 2HFY23 has improved, margin recovery will take a little longer, considering the largely unabsorbed cost inflation.

Outlook

We reduce our FY23E/FY24E estimate by 11%/2% to factor in higher cost pressures. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR1,875.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Escorts Kubota - 07-11-2022 - moti

Broker Research
TAGS: #Escorts Kubota #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Nov 9, 2022 05:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.