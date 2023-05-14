Neutral Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3650: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors
In 4QFY23, EIM exceeded expectations with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 24.5% (v/s est. 23.5%), driven by better product mix, price hikes, and commodity savings. We are upgrading our consolidated EPS for FY24/FY25 by 2.5%/6% to factor in for a) the price hike of May-23 in RE, b) normalization of mix for RE, and c) better margins for VECV. For RE, we are factoring in for average volumes of 80k/90k per month for FY24/FY25 and EBITDA margins at 25%/26.1%.
Outlook
Valuations at 24.5x/19.3x are largely reflecting the expected volume and margin recovery, but not for the potential risk from the upcoming launches of Bajaj-Triumph in mid-size motorcycles in India and global markets. Hence, we downgrade our rating to Neutral from Buy, with a TP of INR3,650 (Mar25E based SOTP).
