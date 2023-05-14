English
    Neutral Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3650 : Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 3650 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    May 14, 2023 / 12:03 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors

    In 4QFY23, EIM exceeded expectations with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 24.5% (v/s est. 23.5%), driven by better product mix, price hikes, and commodity savings. We are upgrading our consolidated EPS for FY24/FY25 by 2.5%/6% to factor in for a) the price hike of May-23 in RE, b) normalization of mix for RE, and c) better margins for VECV. For RE, we are factoring in for average volumes of 80k/90k per month for FY24/FY25 and EBITDA margins at 25%/26.1%.

    Outlook

    Valuations at 24.5x/19.3x are largely reflecting the expected volume and margin recovery, but not for the potential risk from the upcoming launches of Bajaj-Triumph in mid-size motorcycles in India and global markets. Hence, we downgrade our rating to Neutral from Buy, with a TP of INR3,650 (Mar25E based SOTP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Eicher Motors - 12 -05 - 2023 -moti

