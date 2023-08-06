Neutral Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors
In 1QFY24, EIM exceeded expectations with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 25.6% (vs. est. 24.8%), driven by price hikes (~1.5% impact) and cost savings (0.8%). We expect EBITDA margin to remain range-bound over the next few quarters as there is limited scope of price hikes due to stable RM and increasing competition, coupled with the impact of weak mix. We upgrade FY24E SA EPS by 5%, primarily due to higher ‘other income’. However, for VECV, there was a margin miss, leading us to moderate the margin assumption for the CV business.
Outlook
We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,600 (Sep-25E based SOTP).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!