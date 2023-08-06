English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Eicher Motors; target of Rs 3600: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 3600 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 06, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors

    In 1QFY24, EIM exceeded expectations with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 25.6% (vs. est. 24.8%), driven by price hikes (~1.5% impact) and cost savings (0.8%). We expect EBITDA margin to remain range-bound over the next few quarters as there is limited scope of price hikes due to stable RM and increasing competition, coupled with the impact of weak mix. We upgrade FY24E SA EPS by 5%, primarily due to higher ‘other income’. However, for VECV, there was a margin miss, leading us to moderate the margin assumption for the CV business.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR3,600 (Sep-25E based SOTP).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Eicher Motors - 04 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Eicher Motors #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 6, 2023 10:07 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!