Neutral Dr Reddy’s Labs; target of Rs 5240: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dr Reddy’s Labs

Dr. Reddy’s Lab (DRRD) delivered strong beat on earnings for 1QFY24, led by an uptick in North America (NA) base business, reduced intensity of price erosion, and favorable seasonality in the Russia segment. However, the lower demand for products in the Pharmaceutical services division was a drag on the overall performance. We raise our EPS estimate by 15%/9% for FY24/FY25 factoring a) improving outlook for NA/China business, b) increased pace of launches in emerging markets, and c) better growth prospects in the domestic formulation (DF) segment.

Outlook

We value DRRD at 22x 12M forward earnings and add NPV of INR140 related to g-Revlimid to arrive at a price target of INR5,240. We expect 10% earnings CAGR over FY23-25, led by 15% sales CAGR in NA, 10% sales CAGR in the DF/EU segment and consistent profitability across the company’s operations. Given the current valuation adequately factors the upside potential in earnings, we reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock.

