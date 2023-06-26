English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Dr Reddy’s Labs; target of Rs 4680: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Dr Reddy’s Labs with a target price of Rs 4680 in its research report dated June 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 26, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Dr Reddy’s Labs

    We assessed the 20F annual filing of Dr. Reddy’s Lab (DRRD) to understand its FY23 segmental performance and capital utilization in further details. DRRD exited FY23 on a strong note driven by healthy sales growth (13.5% YoY), better profitability (460bp margin expansion) and solid earnings growth (39% YoY). Further, the company optimized its product offerings in India/North America by selling certain brands for INR5b and acquiring brands/products for INR12b in FY23. DRRD significantly improved its ROE by 600bp to 19% over FY19-23. We raise our earnings estimates by 4% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in the incremental opportunities in NA due to regulatory issues in peers and moderation in price erosion in the base portfolio. We value DRRD at 22x 12M forward earnings of the base business and add INR170 as NPV of g-Revlimid to arrive at our TP of INR4,680. As compared to 31% earnings CAGR over FY21-23, we expect only 6% earnings CAGR over FY23-25. Further, as the valuations factor in the upside adequately, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

    Outlook

    We value DRRD at 22x 12M forward earnings of the base business and add INR170 as NPV of g-Revlimid to arrive at our TP of INR4,680. As the moderation in earnings and valuations is factored in the upside adequately, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dr Reddy’s Labs - 26 -06 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Dr Reddys Labs #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 11:35 am