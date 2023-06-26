Neutral Dr Reddy’s Labs; target of Rs 4680: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

We assessed the 20F annual filing of Dr. Reddy’s Lab (DRRD) to understand its FY23 segmental performance and capital utilization in further details. DRRD exited FY23 on a strong note driven by healthy sales growth (13.5% YoY), better profitability (460bp margin expansion) and solid earnings growth (39% YoY). Further, the company optimized its product offerings in India/North America by selling certain brands for INR5b and acquiring brands/products for INR12b in FY23. DRRD significantly improved its ROE by 600bp to 19% over FY19-23. We raise our earnings estimates by 4% each for FY24/FY25 to factor in the incremental opportunities in NA due to regulatory issues in peers and moderation in price erosion in the base portfolio. We value DRRD at 22x 12M forward earnings of the base business and add INR170 as NPV of g-Revlimid to arrive at our TP of INR4,680. As compared to 31% earnings CAGR over FY21-23, we expect only 6% earnings CAGR over FY23-25. Further, as the valuations factor in the upside adequately, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

We value DRRD at 22x 12M forward earnings of the base business and add INR170 as NPV of g-Revlimid to arrive at our TP of INR4,680. As the moderation in earnings and valuations is factored in the upside adequately, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

