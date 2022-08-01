Neutral DCB Bank; target of Rs 90: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on DCB Bank
DCBB reported a weak operating performance, led by miss on both NII/PPOP, while PAT came in healthy at INR970m (up 188% YoY; 6% beat) on the back of lower provisions. NIM moderated sharply by 32bp QoQ to 3.61%. On the business front, advances/deposits grew by ~18%/15% YoY. Slippages increased sharply to INR5.7b (v/s INR3.8b in 4QFY22). However, healthy upgrades resulted in an improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratio. The outstanding restructured book remains elevated at INR18.2b (6.1% of loans). Collection efficiency remained steady within Home loans and LAP, but continued to be lower in the CV portfolio. We remain watchful of asset quality due to a higher restructuring book and estimate RoA/RoE at 1%/12.7% in FY24. We maintain our Neutral rating.
Outlook
We maintain our Neutral rating with an unchanged TP of INR90 (0.6x FY24E P/ABV).
