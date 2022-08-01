English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral DCB Bank; target of Rs 90: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 01, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on DCB Bank


    DCBB reported a weak operating performance, led by miss on both NII/PPOP, while PAT came in healthy at INR970m (up 188% YoY; 6% beat) on the back of lower provisions. NIM moderated sharply by 32bp QoQ to 3.61%. On the business front, advances/deposits grew by ~18%/15% YoY.  Slippages increased sharply to INR5.7b (v/s INR3.8b in 4QFY22). However, healthy upgrades resulted in an improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratio. The outstanding restructured book remains elevated at INR18.2b (6.1% of loans). Collection efficiency remained steady within Home loans and LAP, but continued to be lower in the CV portfolio. We remain watchful of asset quality due to a higher restructuring book and estimate RoA/RoE at 1%/12.7% in FY24. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with an unchanged TP of INR90 (0.6x FY24E P/ABV).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    DCB Bank -310722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #HCL Technologies #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.