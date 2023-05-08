Neutral DCB Bank; target of Rs 120: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank (DCBB) reported a healthy quarter characterized by strong operating performance (10% PPoP beat) and steady business growth. NIMs improved 16bp QoQ to 4.18% while fee income rose 30% QoQ in 4QFY23. Slippages moderated significantly to INR2.7b (v/s INR4.0b in 3QFY23), which coupled with healthy recoveries and upgrades resulted in an improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratio by 43bp/33bp QoQ. Restructured book declined QoQ but remains elevated at ~INR15.5b (4.5% of loans). Collection efficiency (CE) improved across segments and broadly reached the pre-Covid levels.

Outlook

We raise our FY24/25 earnings estimates by 6%/7% factoring in higher NII and project an FY25E RoA/RoE of 1.0%/13.4%. Reiterate Neutral with a revised TP of INR120 (based on 0.8x Sep’24E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

DCB Bank - 07 -05 - 2023 - moti