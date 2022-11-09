Neutral DCB Bank; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank (DCBB) reported a stable performance in 2QFY23 with earnings being driven by lower provisions even as operating performance was slightly muted (18% miss on PPoP). NIM expanded 27bp QoQ to 3.88%. On the business front, advances/deposits grew ~18%/16% YoY, respectively. On asset quality front, slippages moderated to INR4.6b in 2QFY23 (from INR5.7b in 1QFY23), which coupled with healthy upgrades resulted in an improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratios. O/s restructured book continued to be elevated at ~INR17.1b (5.5% of loans). Collection efficiency (CE) was steady within Home Loans/LAP, but continued to be lower in the CV portfolio. We remain watchful of DCBB’s asset quality due to high restructuring book and estimate FY24 RoA/RoE at 1.0%/12.1%, respectively.

Outlook

We maintain our Neutral rating with a revised TP of INR115 (based on 0.8x FY24E P/ABV).

