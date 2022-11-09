English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral DCB Bank; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated November 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 09, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on DCB Bank


    DCB Bank (DCBB) reported a stable performance in 2QFY23 with earnings being driven by lower provisions even as operating performance was slightly muted (18% miss on PPoP). NIM expanded 27bp QoQ to 3.88%. On the business front, advances/deposits grew ~18%/16% YoY, respectively.  On asset quality front, slippages moderated to INR4.6b in 2QFY23 (from INR5.7b in 1QFY23), which coupled with healthy upgrades resulted in an improvement in GNPA/NNPA ratios. O/s restructured book continued to be elevated at ~INR17.1b (5.5% of loans). Collection efficiency (CE) was steady within Home Loans/LAP, but continued to be lower in the CV portfolio.  We remain watchful of DCBB’s asset quality due to high restructuring book and estimate FY24 RoA/RoE at 1.0%/12.1%, respectively.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a revised TP of INR115 (based on 0.8x FY24E P/ABV).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    DCB Bank - 07-11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #DCB Bank #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 05:16 pm