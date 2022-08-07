Neutral Dabur India; target of Rs 609: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Dabur India

Dabur posted resilient performance with domestic volume growth 5% given a high base of 34%driveb by strong performance from HPC and Foods business indicating Dabur’s portfolio strength and share gains. Resilient growth of 16% in HPC and strong performance from Foods business on a high base were key positives. Its Healthcare business declined from a high base given reduction in covid contextual portfolio. Its International business continues to grow with 3‐yr CAGR of 5% CC except MENA which is soft. Key negatives were category decline in toothpaste and hair oil driving muted growth, yet company was able to gain market share by 20bps/30bps in Q1. Its brands in juices and home care continue with a strong growth momentum. Even on the margin front, despite the unprecedented commodity inflation, the company was able to maintain margins with aggressive price hikes in all segments other than hair oil and strong cost controls. Expansion of addressable market is a key focus area for the company in segments like single herbs, beverages and healthcare. We expect the company to continue delivering industry—leading growth for the next couple of years led by aggressive NPD, distribution expansion and brand extensions. Given the nature of portfolio, pricing power remains strong which should help the company keep spending on A&P despite inflation pressure. While margin pressures make us trim our earnings estimates, Dabur’s increased growth aggression, transformation initiatives, strong rural reach expansion strategy amidst an expanding Ayurveda/herbal market and improving International growth outlook, we downgrade from Buy to NEUTRAL as stock has already run up.



Outlook

We maintain our estimates and build in revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 12%/13%/14% over FY22‐24E. We maintain EPS estimates to incorporate margin headwinds and wait for next quarter performance and downgrade from Buy to Neutral on the stock with a unchanged PT of Rs609 based on 45x FY24E earnings, in‐line with its 5‐yr average multiple.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Dabur India - 050822 - yes