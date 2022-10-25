English
    Neutral Colgate; target of Rs 1620: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Colgate with a target price of Rs 1620 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Colgate


    CLGT’s 2QFY23 sales were in line with our estimates. Gross margin contracted higher than expected; however, lower advertisement costs led to in-line EBITDA. The management highlighted that 2QFY23 saw healthy sales momentum on the back of focused positioning of festive season initiatives. It remains cautiously optimistic of improving its overall growth trends, including in rural India. While we await the response of re-launches/launches and the strategy under the new CEO, the core issue of lack of sales growth (caused by high category penetration, especially when CLGT has not shown any signs of regaining lost market share) will continue to delay re-rating of the stock, given the little signs of a slight deviation from its dependence on Oral Care. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.


    Outlook


    With weak revenue and earnings growth likely to sustain going forward, there is unlikely to be any re-rating of the stock. We retain our target multiple of 35x Sep’24 EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,620. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:37 pm
