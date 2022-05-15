Neutral Coforge; target of Rs 3690: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Coforge

Coforge Ltd (COFORGE) reported 4QFY22 revenue growth of 5.0% QoQ in constant currency (CC) and 4.9% in USD terms, ahead of our estimate of 3.7% QoQ. Growth was led by Transportation (+15% QoQ); Others and BFS grew 9% and 2% QoQ, respectively, while Insurance declined 3% QoQ. It reported an order intake of USD301m (+22% QoQ), implying 1.3x book-to-bill, including one USD50m+ deal. The EBITDA margin (pre-RSU) of 20.4% (+90bp QoQ) missed our estimate by 30bp. The management has guided for 18.5-19.0% EBITDA margin for FY23E. In our view, COFORGE should continue to deliver ahead of its FY23E revenue growth guidance of 20%, given its past history of conservative guidance. The strong demand environment, healthy executable order book, good deal momentum and robust headcount addition in FY22 should help it deliver 21.5% USD revenue growth in FY23E and 20% CAGR over FY22-24E. With a strong exit to FY22 on EBITDA margin (20.4% pre RSU), COFORGE should deliver FY23E EBITDA margin of 19.4%, ahead of its guidance, despite elevated wage hikes. This should lead to an FY22–24E PAT CAGR of 29%.

Outlook

The stock currently trades at 20xFY24E EPS. Given the additional headwind due to the share sale from promoter group, we see limited upside at current level. We largely maintain our earnings estimates. Our TP of INR3,690 implies 20x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Neutral rating on fair valuations.

