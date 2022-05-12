English
    Neutral Cipla; target of Rs 880: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated May 11, 2022.

    May 12, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Cipla


    CIPLA delivered a lower-than-expected 4QFY22 performance. Higher operational cost and R&D expense pulled margin to lower-than-expected levels.We cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 7% each to factor in: a) higher procurement cost, b) logistics cost, c) initiation of clinical trials in its Respiratory asset driving higher R&D spends, and d) the ongoing price erosion in its US base portfolio. We now expect 14% earnings CAGR over FY22-24.



    Outlook


    We value CIPLA at 23x 12-months forward earnings and add INR35 per share of gRevlimid NPV to arrive at our TP of INR880. CIPLA continues to build its complex product pipeline for developed markets. Despite better-than-industry growth in the branded Generics segment of Domestic Formulation (DF) and in South Africa, the current valuation adequately factors in an earnings-led upside. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Cipla #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:33 pm
