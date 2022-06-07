Neutral BSE; target of Rs 760: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE

The Indian Stock Exchanges saw an astounding growth over FY21-22, led by sharp swings in the Equity market and increased retail participation. BSE too clocked its best ever year in the past decade, with revenue/profit growing by ~48%/57% in FY22. The Equity Cash segment, which is one of the key revenue drivers for the company, has been under pressure over FY17-21 as the company lost 10% market share. On the back of favorable regulatory changes like: 1) best price execution and 2) introduction of the Interoperability framework, it managed to recoup 100bp market share at 7.5% in FY22. Change in margin norms, along with market share gains, led to a sharp jump (100%) in Equity Cash revenue. BSE had a very negligible presence in the Equity Derivatives segment prior to CY20. Later, the company undertook various initiatives like: 1) the launch of the Liquidity Enhancement Scheme, wherein it spends INR150-160m annually to incentivize brokers and market participants to generate liquidity; 2) tie-ups with high frequency and foreign Algo traders; 3) launch of the Sensex 50 option contract; and 4) waiving off transaction fees, which resulted in a 2.5% (Mar’22) market share for the company. Improving market share in the Equity Derivatives and Commodities segment offers scope for significant revenue generation as the company currently levies only marginal charges within these segments. The Currency segment has started seeing a visible recovery, with ADTO/Currency transaction income growing by 28%/11% in FY22.



Outlook

We expect a revenue/ PAT CAGR of 9%/19% over FY22-24. At 28.6x FY24E P/E, we find the valuations reasonable and assign a Neutral rating with a one-year TP of INR760/share. Price discovery for the StAR MF platform can provide an upside to valuations.

