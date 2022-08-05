English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral BSE; target of Rs 680: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on BSE with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 05, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE


    BSE reported an operating revenue growth of 13% YoY (down 10% QoQ) to INR1.7b in 1QFY23. Revenue was broadly in line with our estimate. Operating expense stood at INR1.3b in 1QFY23, 2% higher than our estimate, on account of higher technology cost. PAT fell 23% YoY and 44% QoQ to INR400m in 1QFY23. While BSE has multiple levers for growth from a surge in Star MF revenue to scale up of operations in new areas such as INX, Power Exchange, Spot Gold, among others, we find valuations fair at 32.4x FY24E P/E. We maintain our Neutral rating.



    Outlook


    We find valuations reasonable and assign a Neutral rating with a one-year TP of INR680 (based on SoTP valuation). The slight increase in our TP is led by roll over to Sep’24E for its core earnings, but was offset by a cut in our estimates.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    BSE - 040822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #BSE #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.