Neutral BSE; target of Rs 640: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE

BSE has increased its transaction charges on Equity segment (Cash) for Group A, B, and other non-exclusive scrips (accounting for 45% of segments revenue in 1HFY23) from a slab-wise structure ranging from INR320-345/Crore of turnover to INR375/crore of turnover. Indicatively, the average realization was INR330/Crore in 2QFY23. The new charges will be effective from December 01, 2022. Noteworthy, BSE will now be charging higher than NSE in this segment.

Outlook

This would increase our FY23/FY24/FY25 earnings by 1%/4%/6%, respectively, and raise our SoTP-based target price to INR640 from INR620 earlier. We reiterate Neutral rating on the stock.

