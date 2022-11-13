English
    Neutral BSE; target of Rs 640: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on BSE with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated November 09, 2022.

    November 13, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE


    BSE has increased its transaction charges on Equity segment (Cash) for Group A, B, and other non-exclusive scrips (accounting for 45% of segments revenue in 1HFY23) from a slab-wise structure ranging from INR320-345/Crore of turnover to INR375/crore of turnover. Indicatively, the average realization was INR330/Crore in 2QFY23. The new charges will be effective from December 01, 2022. Noteworthy, BSE will now be charging higher than NSE in this segment.


    Outlook


    This would increase our FY23/FY24/FY25 earnings by 1%/4%/6%, respectively, and raise our SoTP-based target price to INR640 from INR620 earlier. We reiterate Neutral rating on the stock.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 13, 2022 06:43 pm