Neutral BSE; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE

BSE reported a PAT of INR294m in 2QFY23, down 48% YoY and 42% below our estimates. While revenues were broadly in line, opex came in 7% higher than estimates, led by technology-related costs. PAT was adversely impacted by INR363m contribution to Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) during the quarter, which was offset by a sharp increase in ‘other income’. The core business continues to see sluggish growth as cash volumes fail to see any major momentum. Launch of electronic gold receipts (EGR), scale of MF revenues, and possibility of charging in other segments such as equity derivatives can add to long-term revenue growth. We adjust our earnings to factor in the earnings miss in 2QFY23, but we raise our future other income and subsidiary PAT assumptions.

Outlook

Overall, while EBIDTA (including SGF contribution) estimates have been cut 27%/16%/16% for FY23/FY24/FY25, respectively, PAT estimates have been cut 3% for FY23 and raised 1% for FY24/FY25, led by increase in estimates for ‘other income’. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a SoTP-based, oneyear TP of INR620.

