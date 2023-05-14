Neutral BSE; target of Rs 550 : Motilal Oswal

neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE

BSE reported a PAT of INR886m in 4QFY23, up 24% YoY, registering a 75% beat on our estimate. PAT growth was driven by higher-than-estimated revenue in non-transaction securities services and strength in income from the tech subsidiary and clearing corporation. Overall expenses were lower than our estimates. The contribution to the Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) during the quarter was NIL (v/s our estimate of INR100m). BSE has undertaken new initiatives such as the reduction of tick size in the cash segment for stocks with prices up to INR100 and the introduction of a new strike price for USD-INR contracts in the currency derivatives segment. All these factors, along with the re-launch (w.e.f 15th May’23) of SENSEX and Bankex derivatives contracts with a lower lot size and a different expiry, shall boost the core business.

Outlook

The board has declared a final dividend of INR12 per share. We have increased our FY24/FY25 revenue estimates by 14%/12%, factoring in strong growth in the securities services segment (excluding transaction charges). We reiterate our Neutral rating with a SoTP-based, one-year TP of INR550.

