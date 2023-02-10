Neutral BSE; target of Rs 540: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on BSE

BSE reported a PAT of INR477m in 3QFY23, down 19% YoY and 26% below our estimates. While revenues and opex were broadly in line, higher depreciation led by technology-related investments adversely impacted PBT. Further, PAT was negatively affected by INR165m (vs INR100m expectation) contribution to Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) during the quarter. The core business continues to see sluggish growth with no major momentum in cash volumes. The launch of electronic gold receipts (EGR), scale of MF revenues, and possibility of charging in other segments such as equity derivatives can add to long-term revenue growth. We adjust our earnings to factor in the earnings miss in 3QFY23, leading to higher depreciation, contribution to SGF, and tax rate.

Outlook

Resultantly, our earnings estimates are cut by 12%/10%/10% for FY23/FY24/FY25, respectively. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a SoTP-based, one-year TP of INR540.

