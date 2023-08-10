Neutral Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4600: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries (BRIT)’s revenue was in line while profitability was slightly below our estimates at ~INR4.5b (est. INR4.7b). GP margin and EBITDA margin expanded YoY due to moderating RM prices while they contracted 300/270bp QoQ because of PLI scheme in 4QFY23 and price cuts taken in 1QFY24. In response to the prevailing trend of smaller regional players offering more discounts and promotions due to the moderating RM prices, BRIT also implemented price reductions to maintain competitiveness. Volume growth was flattish for the quarter due to slowdown in the traditional markets (both rural and urban). Management focused on cost reduction across verticals (7x targeted in FY24 from FY14 level).

Outlook

Although we like the structural investment case accompanied by healthy return ratios, these are priced in at valuations of ~52xFY24E EPS/~45xFY25E EPS. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR4,600 (premised on 45x FY25E EPS).

