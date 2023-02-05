Neutral Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4600: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries (BRIT) reported a strong set of 3QFY23 numbers. While sales growth and volumes were below estimates, EBITDA margin of 19.5% resulted in ~50% YoY growth in consolidated EBITDA and PAT. While consumption of low-cost wheat inventory meant gross and EBITDA margins were inflated (management suggested taking the average of 2Q and 3Q margins going forward), sales growth trend appears healthy and wheat cost inflation is likely to ebb in the next 2-3 months after a likely good harvest season.



Outlook

Although we like the structural investment case accompanied by healthy return ratios, these are priced in at valuations of ~51xFY24E EPS/~45xFY25E EPS. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR4,600 (premised on 45x FY25E EPS).

