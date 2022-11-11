Neutral Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries

BRIT performed significantly better than expected in 2QFY23. Despite an effective price increase of over 18% YoY, volumes were up by ~4%. High velocity consumption categories like Biscuits usually witness a lower offtake during periods of high CPI inflation, as discretionary consumption is sacrificed, but this was not the case on this occasion. Three-year sales CAGR remained in double-digits. All three critical raw materials (i.e. wheat, sugar, and milk) are witnessing inflation, which will cap its margin outperformance. We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

Outlook

The stock is considerably expensive when compared to peers like DABUR, GCPL, and MRCO, which trade at 35-43x FY24E P/E. We maintain our Neutral rating and our TP of INR4,210 (45x Sep’24E EPS).

