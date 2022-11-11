English
    Neutral Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 4210 in its research report dated November 07, 2022.

    November 11, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries


    BRIT performed significantly better than expected in 2QFY23. Despite an effective price increase of over 18% YoY, volumes were up by ~4%. High velocity consumption categories like Biscuits usually witness a lower offtake during periods of high CPI inflation, as discretionary consumption is sacrificed, but this was not the case on this occasion. Three-year sales CAGR remained in double-digits. All three critical raw materials (i.e. wheat, sugar, and milk) are witnessing inflation, which will cap its margin outperformance. We maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.


    Outlook


    The stock is considerably expensive when compared to peers like DABUR, GCPL, and MRCO, which trade at 35-43x FY24E P/E. We maintain our Neutral rating and our TP of INR4,210 (45x Sep’24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

