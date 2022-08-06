English
    Neutral Britannia Industries; target of Rs 3670: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Britannia Industries with a target price of Rs 3670 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Britannia Industries


    After displaying resilience in 4QFY22 volumes despite steep price hikes, BRIT’s 1QFY23 result was disappointing with a low single-digit volume decline. With further price increases likely in 2QFY23 (cumulative 6-7% price hike in 1HFY23), the effective price hike will be ~20% YoY. This might delay the eventual volume recovery, especially in a price sensitive category like biscuits. BRIT’s 1QFY23 EBITDA margin was also notably lower than expectations at 13.5% (a level last seen in 4QFY15).



    Outlook


    Even though we estimate FY24 EBITDA margin to recoup to 16%, BRIT’s valuation is rich at 48.1x FY24E P/E given the tepid earnings CAGR of 11.7% over FY22-24E. We, therefore, downgrade BRIT to Neutral targeting 45x Jun’24E EPS, giving us a TP of INR3,670.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022
