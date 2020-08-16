172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-bpcl-target-of-rs-424-motilal-oswal-5708941.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral BPCL; target of Rs 424: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on BPCL with a target price of Rs 424 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on BPCL


BPCL posted an EBITDA beat in 1QFY21 on better-than-expected marketing margins (INR8.9/liter), counterpoised with marginally weaker GRMs (core at USD1.9/bbl). The company has reiterated that marketing margins and GRM trends over the longer term would stand at normalized levels. For the quarter, total sales volumes stood at ~38% of pre-COVID sales in Apr’20, ~68% in May’20, ~85% in Jun’20. ATF average sales were mere ~24% of pre-COVID sales, while LPG sales were +11% YoY in 1QFY21. While refining throughput was in line with est., marketing volumes came in 8% lower than est. as BPCL has strong presence in urban areas. Therefore, impact of COVID-19 was higher on the company’s volumes.




Outlook


We value BPCL at 1.8x (15% discount to FY15-18 average when markets did not see any interference from the government) FY22E PBV to arrive at a TP of INR424/share. We maintain Neutral on the stock with slim possibility of divestment in the current circumstances.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:55 am

tags #BPCL #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.