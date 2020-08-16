Neutral BPCL; target of Rs 424: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on BPCL

BPCL posted an EBITDA beat in 1QFY21 on better-than-expected marketing margins (INR8.9/liter), counterpoised with marginally weaker GRMs (core at USD1.9/bbl). The company has reiterated that marketing margins and GRM trends over the longer term would stand at normalized levels. For the quarter, total sales volumes stood at ~38% of pre-COVID sales in Apr’20, ~68% in May’20, ~85% in Jun’20. ATF average sales were mere ~24% of pre-COVID sales, while LPG sales were +11% YoY in 1QFY21. While refining throughput was in line with est., marketing volumes came in 8% lower than est. as BPCL has strong presence in urban areas. Therefore, impact of COVID-19 was higher on the company’s volumes.

Outlook

We value BPCL at 1.8x (15% discount to FY15-18 average when markets did not see any interference from the government) FY22E PBV to arrive at a TP of INR424/share. We maintain Neutral on the stock with slim possibility of divestment in the current circumstances.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.