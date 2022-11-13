Neutral BPCL; target of Rs 331: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on BPCL

BPCL’s reported GRM at USD16.8/bbl came in above our estimates while implied marketing loss was at INR0.6/lit (-INR9.2/lit in 1QFY23). Refining throughput stood at 8.8mmt (9.7mmt in 1QFY23) while marketing sales volume excluding exports was at 11.4mmt (in line with our estimates; 11.8mmt in 1QFY23). n Singapore GRM has turned upside down and was at USD2.6/bbl in Oct’22 from a record high of USD21.7/bbl in 1QFY23. It stood at USD7.1/bbl in 2Q. n In the marketing segment, marketing sales volume excluding exports came in at 11.4mmt (in line; +15% YoY). However, OMCs are estimated to be generating gross marketing margin of INR10.1 per liter on petrol and a loss of INR5.6 per liter on diesel in 3QFY23YTD.

Outlook

Softening of crude oil prices may bode well for the stock. However, GRMs have softened further and may be a cause of concern if they correct further. BPCL trades at 1.1x FY24E PBV, and we value the stock at 1.2x FY24E P/BV to arrive at our TP of INR331. Reiterate Neutral.

