Neutral Bosch; target of Rs 16,250: Motilal Oswal

BOS’s performance divergence continued in 2QFY23 with good revenue evolution but it continued to disappoint on profitability. We expect continued revenue outperformance on account of a CV cycle revival, higher content, and increase in exports; however, we are waiting for margins to recover to 14-15%. With CMP reflecting all the negatives, we expecting no major re-rating catalysts on the anvil. We raise our FY23 estimates by 5% to factor in for higher ‘other income’ while broadly maintaining our FY24 estimates.

Outlook

We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR16,250 (~25x Sep’24E EPS).

