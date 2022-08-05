Neutral Bosch; target of Rs 16,150: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bosch

BOS’ 1QFY23 performance was a beat on all fronts, led by strong revenue growth. With the easing of supply-chain constraints, it expects PV/LCV volumes to surpass FY18 levels. We expect this outperformance to continue on account of a revival in the CV cycle and an increase in exports, diluted by a weakness in the Tractor cycle. With a margin recovery still awaited, we see no major re-rating catalysts on the anvil.

Outlook

We maintain our FY23 EPS estimate, but increase our FY24 EPS estimate to factor in a better outlook for the Auto and Aftermarket segment. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of ~INR16,150 (25x Sep’24E EPS).

