English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Bosch; target of Rs 16,150: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bosch with a target price of Rs 16,150 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 05, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bosch


    BOS’ 1QFY23 performance was a beat on all fronts, led by strong revenue growth. With the easing of supply-chain constraints, it expects PV/LCV volumes to surpass FY18 levels. We expect this outperformance to continue on account of a revival in the CV cycle and an increase in exports, diluted by a weakness in the Tractor cycle. With a margin recovery still awaited, we see no major re-rating catalysts on the anvil.



    Outlook


    We maintain our FY23 EPS estimate, but increase our FY24 EPS estimate to factor in a better outlook for the Auto and Aftermarket segment. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of ~INR16,150 (25x Sep’24E EPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bosch - 040822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bosch #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.