English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Blue Dart Express; target of Rs 7715: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Blue Dart Express with a target price of Rs 7715 in its research report dated May 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Blue Dart Express


    BDE reported a healthy revenue growth (+21% YoY) of ~INR11.7b in 4QFY22 (inline), driven by higher growth in the Surface and e-commerce segments. Revenue grew ~34% YoY to INR44b in FY22, led by ~30%/4-5% growth in volumes/realization. EBITDA margin stood at 18.7% in 4QFY22 (est. 15.7%), up 70bp YoY and 245bp QoQ. Margin improvement in 4QFY22 was led by a sharp reduction in employee costs, which fell 6% YoY and 22% QoQ. The cost rationalization measures in the last two years also yielding results, resulting in improved margin. Strong operational performance saw APAT grow 52% YoY in 4QFY22.


    Outlook


    We raise our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 10%/14% , factoring in an improved margin outlook. We retain our Neutral rating on the stock, with a revised TP of INR7,715/share (21x FY24E EV/EBITDA).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Blue Dart Express #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 02:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.