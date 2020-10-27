172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-bharti-infratel-target-of-rs-210-motilal-oswal-2-6024131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bharti Infratel with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharti Infratel


Bharti Infratel (BHIN) reported healthy revenue/EBITDA growth of 5%/3% QoQ due to improvement in tenancies, rates and falling exits. Yet, there was a marginal miss on EBITDA, solely due to EBITDA loss in Energy. We largely maintain our EBITDA estimates factoring in higher tenancies/rates, partly offset by lower Energy EBITDA for FY21/FY22E. Subsequently, we estimate FY20-22E revenue/EBTDA CAGR at 4%.


Outlook


We value BHIN on an SOTP basis to arrive at a TP of INR210, implying EV/tenancy of 2.2m and EV/EBITDA of 5x. The stock garners healthy dividend yield of 5%, which could provide cushion from further downside. Maintain Neutral.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.