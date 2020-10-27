Neutral Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bharti Infratel

Bharti Infratel (BHIN) reported healthy revenue/EBITDA growth of 5%/3% QoQ due to improvement in tenancies, rates and falling exits. Yet, there was a marginal miss on EBITDA, solely due to EBITDA loss in Energy. We largely maintain our EBITDA estimates factoring in higher tenancies/rates, partly offset by lower Energy EBITDA for FY21/FY22E. Subsequently, we estimate FY20-22E revenue/EBTDA CAGR at 4%.

Outlook

We value BHIN on an SOTP basis to arrive at a TP of INR210, implying EV/tenancy of 2.2m and EV/EBITDA of 5x. The stock garners healthy dividend yield of 5%, which could provide cushion from further downside. Maintain Neutral.

