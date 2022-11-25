 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neutral Bata India; target of Rs 1900: Motilal Oswal

Nov 25, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bata India

BATA reported a healthy recovery in revenue, up 35% YoY and 15% from pre-COVID levels. However, rising RM prices and higher ad spends pulled down PAT 23% below pre-COVID levels (33% miss). The slower recovery from pre-COVID levels, the impact of inflation on consumers, and GST rate hikes are still affecting the Mass Consumer segment. However, the ongoing cool-off in RM prices is a silver lining. Subsequently, we have cut our FY23 PAT estimate by 6%, factoring in a revenue/PAT CAGR of 23%/81% over FY22-25. We maintain our neutral rating.

Outlook

We ascribe a P/E of 40x on a FY25 basis to arrive at our TP of INR1,900. We maintain our Neutral rating.

