English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Barbeque Nation Hospitality; target of Rs 650: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Barbeque Nation Hospitality with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 10, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality (BARBEQUE) reported a weak performance in 1QFY24. Revenue grew 3% YoY while EBITDA declined 34% YoY. Lower SSSG and a contraction in GM resulted in a sharp moderation of 800bp YoY in EBITDA margin. Additionally, it closed four stores on a net basis. Demand outlook remains bleak and the management has reduced its new store opening guidance at 10 (net) in FY24 vs. 31 in FY23.

    Outlook

    The stock is currently trading at 72x FY25E EPS and 15x FY25E EV/EBITDA (pre-Ind-AS). We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a TP of INR650, based on 14x FY25E EV/EBITDA (pre-Ind-AS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Barbeque Nation Hospitality - 08 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Barbeque Nation Hospitality #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:38 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!