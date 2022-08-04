Neutral Barbeque Nation Hospitality; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality

The first normal quarter for BARBEQUE after the lifting of COVID-related restrictions witnessed a strong performance in dine-in, led by realization and covers. Delivery fell ~6% QoQ, especially in the Box product. While the second quarter is usually subdued, the recovery momentum in dine-in is likely to result in healthy earnings in 3Q and 4QFY23.



Outlook

Valuations are fair at 18.2x FY24E pre Ind AS 116 EV/EBITDA. We maintain our Neutral rating.

