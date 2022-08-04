English
    Neutral Barbeque Nation Hospitality; target of Rs 1300: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Barbeque Nation Hospitality with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Barbeque Nation Hospitality


    The first normal quarter for BARBEQUE after the lifting of COVID-related restrictions witnessed a strong performance in dine-in, led by realization and covers. Delivery fell ~6% QoQ, especially in the Box product. While the second quarter is usually subdued, the recovery momentum in dine-in is likely to result in healthy earnings in 3Q and 4QFY23.



    Outlook


    Valuations are fair at 18.2x FY24E pre Ind AS 116 EV/EBITDA. We maintain our Neutral rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 06:15 pm
