MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 85: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated May 31, 2021.

Broker Research
June 10, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BOB) reported a loss in 4QFY21, impacted by one-time DTA reversals, even as a pick-up in fee income and recovery from W/O accounts aided operating profit. NII growth was weak, affected by high interest reversals and interest on interest waiver, thereby impacting margin. On the business front, overall loan growth was flat QoQ, while Retail/Agri witnessed strong traction. - Collection efficiency improves to 93%, but remains lower v/s other peers. On the asset quality front, GNPA/NNPA ratio improved v/s pro forma GNPA/NNPA as of De’20. Total restructuring stood ~1.3% of advances (INR94b), while SMA-1/2 stood at 3.9% of loans. We remain watchful of the impact of the second COVID wave on asset quality and estimate credit cost to stay elevated at 2.1% for FY22E. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


We estimate credit cost to stay elevated at 2.1% in FY22E. We maintain our Neutral stance with a revised TP of INR85/share (0.7x FY23E ABV).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:59 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey