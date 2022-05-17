Neutral Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 350: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bandhan Bank

BANDHAN reported a strong 4QFY22, with a PAT of INR19b (significant beat), led by robust NII and negligible provisions. CE (including NPA) improved to 95% in Mar’22 from 92% in Dec’21. Excluding NPA, CE improved to 99% in Mar’22. Asset quality saw a sharp improvement, with GNPA/NNPA down 435bp/135bp QoQ to 6.5%/1.7%, while PCR stood healthy ~75%. SMA overdue in the MFI book too moderated to 6.5% from ~11% in 3QFY22. The management has demonstrated a healthy progress in improving asset quality, while business growth has picked up sharply.

Outlook

We raise our FY23/FY24 earnings estimate sharply by 23%/17%, factoring in lower credit cost and a recovery in growth. We maintain our Neutral rating.

